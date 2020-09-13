SERGIO BARENGHI HIZO UN ANÁLISIS SOCIO-POLÍTICO DE LA ACTUALIDAD

🕤18:29

El ex candidato a Intendente por el Frente de Todos y actual referente del Partido Justicialista, Sergio Barenghi, fue entrevistado en ‘Bragado TV en la mañana’ donde compartió su análisis socio-político de la actualidad en nuestra ciudad.

